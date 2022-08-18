Following a public hearing the Accomack County Board of Supervisors change the county zoning ordinance to add Aerospace and Military Support offices in areas zoned Industrial.

The amendment to the zoning ordinance would allow these industries to operate by right in Industrial Zones.

The Accomack County Planning Commission recommended that the Board adopt the changes to bring the Zoning Ordinance into alignment with other adopted County plans and initiatives.

With the addition of Rocket Lab, it is expected that both the aerospace and military support industries will grow in northern Accomack County. The changes will make it easier for both existing and new satellite industries to locate in the County.

