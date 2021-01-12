The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will return to virtual meetings during their January 20. session. The Board released the following :

The Board of Supervisors will return to holding its meetings virtually in order to comply with current safety guidelines issued by the CDC concerning public gatherings, public comment will not be received in person but rather solicited in writing or by email in advance of the meeting.

Commenting by Letter: Written statements may be mailed to Board of Supervisors, Attn: County Administrator, P.O. Box 388 – Accomac, VA 23301. Statements must be received no later than 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting in order to be read into the official meeting record. All comments must include the commenter’s name and address.

Commenting by Email: Written statements may be emailed to jessicahargis@co.accomack.va.us. Emails must be received prior to 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting in order to be read into the meeting official record. All comments must include the commenter’s name and address.

There will be no physical public access to the meeting however it will be streamed over the internet live on the County’s website: https://www.co.accomack.va.us/how-do-i/listen-to-meeting-audio

For additional assistance, contact Jessica Hargis in the County Administrator’s Office at (757) 787- 5704.

