Vaccine availability on the Eastern Shore is still limited to the medical and EMS providers.

Posted on the Eastern Shore Rural Health Website is this update:

“We are now vaccinating medical workers and high risk essential workers including emergency medical services – this is CDC’s phase 1a.

Next up phase 1b which includes people 75+ and non-health care front line essential workers like grocery store workers and teacher

The next group (1c) includes people ages 65 to 74, people ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions placing them at higher risk to get very ill, and lower risk essential workers like food service workers and transportation. Phase 1d includes People age 16 to 64 who are not high risk and who aren’t essential workers.

The last group is 1d which includes Phase 1d includes People age 16 to 64 who are not high risk and who aren’t essential workers.”

We will offer vaccination to these groups, in this order, soon. Federal and state guidelines determine when you can get the COVID vaccine – this is subject to change. Supply of the vaccine received from the drug companies affects vaccine availability.”

According to release by the Virginia Department of Health Friday, 11 Health Districts in Virginia have moved into phase 1b. Unfortunately that does not include the Eastern Shore Health District. The release says that all health districts in Virginia should be moving into phase 1b before the end of January.

As of Monday, Accomack has had 643 people vaccinated and Northampton has had 254. The total for both counties is 897 which represents 1.9 per cent of the overall population.

