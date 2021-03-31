Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital earns Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Bronze Quality Achievement award: The American Heart Association has recognized Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s commitment to quality stroke care with the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Bronze Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, located in Onancock, Virginia, earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure and stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke and heart treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for patients.

