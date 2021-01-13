Accomack County reported one additional death in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health and Northampton reported two additional test positives. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 60 tests for a test positive rate of 3.3%.

So far, 686 people in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 44 have received both doses. 270 have received the first dose in Northampton and 22 have been full vaccinated.

Virginia reported 3,265 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,333 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 32 statewide to 2,809. Virginia has 6,666 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

59 additional deaths were reported statewide with 16 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 33,663 tests for a test positive rate of 9.6%.

.