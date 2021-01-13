Dottie Hart Berry, 84, wife of the late James Thomas Berry, of Parksley, passed away on January 11, 2021 at her residence.

Born on April 5, 1936 in Accomack County, she was the daughter of the late Brantley Hart and Virginia Killmon Hart. She was a retired USDA grader for Tyson and Perdue and also owned her own florist, Silk Sensations Flower Arrangements. She loved gardening and bowling, and was a member of Eastern Shore Bowling Lanes, playing in the Women’s and Couple’s Leagues.

Dottie is survived by her children, Terry Berry, Larry Berry and companion, Sandy Mears, and David Berry and wife, Barbara; her companion, Sam Krugler; sister, June Atkins; half-sisters, Billye Raye Eder and Bonnie Campfield, and husband, Kip; half-brother, Brantley Hart, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas Berry, and wife, Christine, January Robinson and husband, Billy, Kimberly Brennion and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Makaela and Tyler Robinson, Haley and Parker, and Berry, Caleb, Allison and Sophia Brennion; her puppy companion, Smoky; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Berry; a sister, Connie Maddox; and a grandson, James Fogle.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM from the Parksley Cemetery with Pastor Rob Fletcher officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Shore Bowling Lanes, the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

.