The Virginia Department of Health has opened a web site that will allow Virginians to register to receive information as to when they will be able to receive the COVID vaccine. The short survey takes about 2 minutes. It establishes your category and will enable the VDH to contact you by email and phone when the vaccine becomes available for that category. You will receive an email or text with instructions on what you need to do to register to receive your vaccination. The link to register is available here.

