Pictured left to right: Jim Outland (father), Matt Outland (brother), winner Mark Outland, Jodi Outland (mother), and Chapter Regent Bonnie Shannonhouse.

The Northampton County Chapter of the Daughters Revolution (DAR) recently awarded its Good Citizen Award to Mark Outland, a student at Broadwater Academy. This award is part of a national competition whereby Chapter winners' applications rise to the DAR District level and then those winners rise to the State and National level of competition. Cash prizes and awards increase as the applicant rises in the competition. The competition is open to seniors in high schools of the Chapter's County, whereby in the Northampton County Chapter's area are Northampton High School and Broadwater Academy.

Applicants are selected by their school Awards Committees. Students interested in the annual award should speak to their guidance counselor. The contest requires submission of recommendations from two sources, grade transcripts, responses to four questions about community service, and an essay. The annual essay’s them is “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” Every year there is a suggested focus with this year’s being, “How do the qualities of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership and patriotism) help support our nation?” Outland’s essay concludes with, “The country is recovering from the pandemic, is facing an upcoming economic crisis, unrest and divisiveness are at an all time high, and other nations who do not value freedom and democracy are challenging America’s status as a world leader. It will be up to my generation to face these problems.”

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children. Chapter member activities include civic education with programs like this recognition of students who represent the ideals of a Good Citizen. As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. The Northampton County Chapter has 37 members. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information about DAR and membership, visit www.dar.org or email the local Chapter at NorthamptonCountyVADAR@yahoo.com.

