The 2023 election cycle, could mark a big change for the Eastern Shore’s representation in both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.

Senator Lynwood Lewis will run in the new Senate District 20. The new district will combine the Eastern Shore with areas of Virginia Beach. with a small portion of Norfolk. Lewis will face a primary challenge on June 20 by Victoria Luoandos. The winner will face incumbent Republican State Senator Bill DeSteph in the November General Election. The new district is more Republican and voted for Governor Youngkin, 57.1% vs 42.2% for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 election.

The new Senate District 20 has 116,930 voting age residents in Virginia Beach, 28,872 in Accomack County, 20,408 in Norfolk and 10,057 in Northampton County.

Based on those numbers, it would take a very strong showing for Lewis in the November election to keep the seat in the hands of an Eastern Shore resident.

On the House side, the Tidewater portion of District 100 has moved from the Ocean View area of Norfolk to the area around the southern end of the Chesapeake Bridge Tunnel in Virginia Beach. While the Virginia Beach portion of the district is more Republican, Bloxom will face sitting Delegate Tim Anderson of Virginia Beach in the June 20 primary election. The winner of that election could face a Democratic opponent in the November general election.

The newly redrawn House District voted 58% for Glenn Youngkin and 41.5 % for Terry McAuliffe in the 2021 general election.

Now HD 100 has 31,300 voting age residents in Virginia Beach, 28,872 in Accomack County and 10,057 in Northampton County.

In the 2021 general election, a total of 12,929 voted in Accomack and Northampton Counties in the House of Delegates election.