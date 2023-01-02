On Friday, Jan. 13, the Coastal Virginia Adaptation and Resilience Consortium will host a free training at Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Eastern Shore Planning District Commission and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce are also partnering to lead the training. Participants must register by Jan. 10 at this link to attend.

Using the “Coastal Virginia Small Business Self-Assessment Guide,” the one-day workshop will include the following topics:

Business Planning

Emergency and Disaster Planning

Human Resources & Staff

Insurance Protection

Online marketing and selling

Business succession and exit planning

The Coastal Virginia Adaptation and Resilience Consortium, which includes members of Old Dominion University, is part of the Coastal Resilience and Adaptation Economy Initiative. This project, funded by GO Virginia, aims to help coastal communities adapt to climate change while creating jobs, bolstering local economies and positioning Virginia as a global leader in resilience efforts.

If you would like more information or have any questions, please contact Carol Considine at [email protected] or 757-683-3783.