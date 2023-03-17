By Linda Cicoira

A dozen people were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week.

Thirty-two-year-old Shannel Clayton, of Holland Lane in Cheriton, was indicted on a count of intentionally giving false information on Sept. 7, 2022, on a criminal history consent form to purchase a firearm.

Thirty-five-year-old Dyshawn Jones, of Commonwealth Avenue in Exmore, was indicted on counts of breaking into a local home on Aug. 12, 2022, and causing more than $1,000 worth of damage to a vehicle owned by C. Ames.

Thirty-year-old Ravon Felton Churchill, of Keller Pond Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle with a 9mm pistol on Sept. 15, 2022. She was also charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting across the street, which are misdemeanors.

Twenty-three-year-old Johnny Lee Sample III, of Snow Street in Hampton, Va., was indicted on a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of N,N-dimethylpentylone, or a stimulant known as bath salts, and possession of a gun while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The incidents occurred Aug. 27, 2022.

Twenty-year-old Quai’drell M. Kellam, of Willis Wharf Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of attempting to utter a forged check on Nov. 8, 2022. He was also charged with misdemeanor obtaining less than $1,000 by false pretense.

Thirty-eight-year-old Javoski Danniel Barnes, of Andros Drive in West Palm Beach, Fla., was indicted on counts of felony eluding and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property on Nov. 11, 2022. He was also charged with driving without a license and driving in excess of 85 mph.

Forty-year-old Larry Nottingham, of South Bayside Road in Cheriton, was indicted on a count of embezzling $1,000 or more from Dollar General in Cape Charles on Oct. 30, 2022.

Twenty-year-old Hashim Mohammed Adem, of Lincoln Avenue in Annadale, Va., was indicted on a count of obtaining prescription cough medicine by fraud on Nov. 11, 2022.

Twenty-three-year-old Hakeem Wharton, of Guilford Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of uttering a forged check on Nov. 8, 2022. He was also charged with misdemeanor obtaining money by false pretense and driving on a suspended license.

Twenty-one-year-old Persell LaFreddie Beckett II, of Tatum Circle in Exmore, was indicted on counts of grand theft auto and intending to sell stolen property worth more than $1,000, on Jan. 1. Beckett was also charged with interfering with the property rights of another, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm, an driving with a suspended license

Thirty-nine-year-old Rachel Lauren Leonard, of Seaside Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle belonging to Northampton County on Jan. 15.

Fifty-one-year-old Darryl Taylor, of Cobb Station Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession of cocaine in connection with a Dec. 6, 2022 incident. He was also charged with driving on a suspended license.