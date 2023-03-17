Accomack County Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Burton has announced that he intends to retire. At Wednesday’s meeting HR director Kathy Carmody, Administrator Mike Mason and all 9 Supervisors issued statements of thanks and best wishes to Burton, who has served in various capacities for Parks and Rec since he joined the department in 1981. Burton succeeded the late Bill Allen as Director upon Allen’s retirement.

WESR will air the entire segment and everyone’s comments on Mr. Burton on Shore Talk. Monday, March 20 at 12:35 p.m.

Burton will also be honored at a ceremony of dedication at Sawmill Park later this Spring.

