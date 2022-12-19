The 2023 application for funding from the 2022 Campaign of the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore is now available on their website www.esunitedway.org.

The application is open to all 501c3 organizations who serve the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The dateline for the application is February 9, 2023.

According to United Way Executive Director Dawn Byrd, the campaign has raised roughly 70% of funds needed.

“We are very excited, we have reached about 70% of our goal,” said Byrd. “This is normal, but we still need help to reach our $250,000 goal. We all know things are hard these days, but it is important to reach out goal because so many of our local non-profits depend on funding from the United Way. But it really has been wonderful to see how many of the businesses and organizations have reached their goals in their workplace campaigns.”

If you would like to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the residents of the Eastern Shore, please send a tax-deductible donation to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 605, Onley, Va. 23418 or go to www.esunitedway.org.