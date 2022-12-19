Persistent high lev winds resulted in yet another postponement of the first Rocket Lab launch in the United States from the Wallops Flight Facility. As the countdown progressed, it became apparent that the windy conditions aloft exceeded the safety boundaries required for a safe and successful launch.

Rocket Lab tweeted Sunday night, “due to continued strong upper-level winds forecast for tomorrow, we are standing down from a Dec. 10 launch attempt. We are assessing remaining opportunities for launch this month before holiday airspace restrictions prevent further launch attempts in December. Stay tuned for updates.”

