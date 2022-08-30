Johnny Morrison has been named chairman of the 2022 United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore fundraising campaign. Johnny Mo, as he is known, is the owner and chef of Mallards Restaurants, Catering and Entertainment. Johnny Mo organized the first “Music for the Hungry” which raised donors for the Food Bank. He continues to serve on their advisory board. The list of agencies on the Shore, who have benefited from his generosity, is endless. Johnny Mo believes together we can make the Shore an even better place for all of us.

Since 1991, the United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore has raised almost $7,900,000.00. These funds are used to improve the quality of the life for the residents of the Eastern Shore. Sponsorships from businesses and individuals are essentials in keeping the cost of the campaign to a minimum. This United Way has only one part time employee and donated office space. Volunteers are a large part of the United Way.

Contributions can be designated to a nonprofit of one’s choice or be added to Community Impact Fund. The Community Impact Fund is created through workplace campaign contributions and individual donations. Awards are determined by the Allocation committee which is composed of 10 volunteers from diverse backgrounds. The group reviewed grant applications and budgets before making recommendations for allocation of the funds.

“These organizations work for the betterment of the communities we serve; focusing on health, education and financial stability,” Wayne Parsley, Board member and past Community Impact Chair of the UWVES, stated in a news release. “Together we are making an impact, one grant at a time.”

“We are proud to be entrusted with these funds to invest them on behalf of our community,” UWVES Board President Kim Savage said. “We’re honored to be able to support the community-based organizations who have a pulse on the obstacles and opportunities for our neighbors. When we as a society make sure everyone can reach their human potential and fully contribute, we all benefit.”

If anyone would like to make a positive impact on the quality of life of the residents of the Eastern Shore, please send a tax-deductible donation to United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 605, Onley, Va. 23418 or go to www.esunitedway.org.

