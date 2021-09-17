Accomac, Chincoteague Island, and Nassawadox Libraries will be closed Monday, September 20, 2021.
Related Posts
Delays for Monday October 14, 2019
October 14, 2019
Breakfast at VFW in Tasley Cancelled
January 28, 2020
Cancellations for Saturday, December 9
December 9, 2017
ESAAA/CAA
July 8, 2021
Local Conditions
September 17, 2021, 11:39 am
Cloudy
78°F
78°F
11 mph
real feel: 77°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 49%
wind speed: 11 mph NE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:46 am
sunset: 7:07 pm
4 hours ago
Accomack Board discusses child care facility grants - Shore Daily NewsThe Accomack County Board of Supervisors tackled the lack of child care facilities during Wednesday night’s meeting. The “Child Care Start-up and Expansion Grant” was on the table for discussion...