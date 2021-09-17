1.Guitar w/ case $60, LF lot to buy for a house, LF somebody to clean gutters 757-894-1233

2.Ebbtide 21ft Boat w/ 140hp Evinrude motor, trailer, depth finder, & GPS $3,000 obo 757-270-4840

3.FREE above ground 220gal heating oil tank w/ 80gal. of good oil 757-442-4118

4.Women’s sandals size 8, Cole Hahn 3in. wedge sandals, denim blue w/ leather ankle straps, gently worn $25 757-787-7351

5.42in. Dredge rig w/ new chain bag & new teeth, complete hydraulics w/ 11gal. Vickers’ pump & Milbourne winder, 8ft post $1,800, 443-783-3253 call after 5PM

6.Baseball cleats size 3.5 w/ helmet, adult size Halloween costumes, guinea pig tunnels 757-710-0132

7.LF 2 bedroom home ASAP 757-694-7226

8.crutches, boat anchors, bilge pumps 757-693-0333

9.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 757-607-7664

10.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower if you have it 757-709-9569

11.2 matching living room chairs $40 each or both for $75, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each, excellent condition $25 each or both for $45, willing to negotiate on all items 757-678-7483

12.new queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

13.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

14.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

15.28 Ton log splitter, Honda engine, spare tire & wheel $800 firm 757-678-5454

16.2010 Town & Country mobility van, grey in color $12,000 serious inquiries only 757-678-2449

17.LF Koehler 532 motor or Koehler 582 motor 757-894-2691

18.Burning barrels $25 apiece, Savage 270 bolt action rifle 757-709-4362

19.C70 Color chart plotter, east coast card included, works excellent, able to add radar and other devices $250 obo, Room for rent in Exmore 757-710-8606

20.757-710-1025 Several men’s button down ahirts, short sleeve $3 each, polo shirts $3 each, Large & XL

21.fully contained hot-dog cart, 65in flatscreen color tv, glass China closet 757-694-8625

22.Christmas tree 4.5ft tall, sturdy, pre-lit $15, trundle bed $175, canoes in very good condition, at least 17ft 443-880-1331

23.Brand new electric heater, never used $30, 3-4 other heaters $10 apiece 757-894-7577

24.4 tires and rims 14.5, open wheel design, for a utility trailer $40 for all 4 410-430-7128

25.2 row plow $125 obo 757-710-4428

26.Boys clothes, various sizes, some still have tags 757-619-8263