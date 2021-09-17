The Accomack County Board of Supervisors tackled the lack of child care facilities during Wednesday night’s meeting. The “Child Care Start-up and Expansion Grant” was on the table for discussion. The proposed grant program is to incentivize new or existing childcare providers to increase child care capacity in economically disadvantaged communities within Accomack County.

For new providers the program offers cash grants of up to $150,000 to help offset the costs of opening up a new child care facility.

For existing providers, cash grants are offered to expand their program to serve more children.

Eligible applicants include individuals, nonprofits, religious organizations, corporations and community based organizations.

The funds will come from the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds or “SLERF’. All awards are subject to compliance with all conditions for receiving funding from SLERF.

Supervisor Renita Major stated that while she welcomed the opportunity to help fund the needed child care facilities, she has concerns about affordability. Major, who is employed at Northampton Social Services, said that having the facilities is good but there is a group of families who do work but cannot afford what will be charged at the proposed facilities.

Major recommended that some form of assistance be provided these families so they can afford to access the services.

County Administrator Mike Mason said that the grant application will be up on the County website on November 1. The deadline to apply will be January 1, 2022. At that time the application review period begins.

Applicants will have to provide a business plan and all awards will have to be approved by the county. The scheduled date to award the grants is February 1, 2022.

The Eastern Shore is considered a child care desert. Child Care was earmarked as one of three pressing community needs at a recent public hearing on what to do with ARCA funds.