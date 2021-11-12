Chaney Enterprises, a ready‐mix concrete, aggregates, and custom blends provider, has announced the acquisition of T&W Block & Concrete in Onley.

T&W Block was founded in 1957 by Bill Tilghman and Bobby Walker. Walker bought out Tilghman approximately five years into operation. Walker’s daughter, Genevieve Walker, came back to work for the family business in 1994. Bobby Walker passed away in 2004 and that year his other daughter, Wendy, also joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer.

Customers will continue to be greeted with the same smiling faces and voices of all 25 T&W Block employees. Sales, service, and dispatching will continue to be led locally, by Tammy Hill bestowing 35 years of industry experience to the Chaney Enterprises team. “We are happy to be able to provide more resources for our valued employees, customers, and friends by putting them in the hands of a larger family‐owned company,” says Genevieve Walker, President of T&W Block & Concrete.

The assets acquired also include the operations of a fourth terminal in the Mid‐Atlantic region. The T&W Block Barge Terminal off the South Branch Onancock Creek will increase the opportunities to barge construction materials of high demand into the Hampton Roads/Virginia Beach region. This will add to Chaney Enterprises’ current transportation hubs such as the Chesapeake Barge Terminal in Chesapeake, VA, the Sussex Barge Terminal in Seaford, Delaware, and Waldorf Rail Terminal in Waldorf, Maryland.

“As an already successful business, we look forward to supporting the T&W Block & Concrete family and joining them with our team. Together, we can continue to provide excellent services and products to Accomack and Northampton counties while working to enhance local communities,” says Francis “Hall” Chaney, III, chief executive officer for Chaney Enterprises.

This will be Chaney Enterprises’ second expansion into the lower Chesapeake and Virginia Eastern Shore region with their most recent announcement that three Branscome ready‐mix concrete plants and a barging terminal were acquired in August 2021.

Founded in 1962 by Eugene “Babe” Chaney and built on a foundation of integrity, every member of the Chaney Enterprises team pours their heart and soul into every job. Chaney is passionate about providing ready‐mix concrete, sand, gravel, stone, and blended soils to its customers throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Delaware by land, sea, and rail. From its headquarters in Gambrills, Md., the company operates 42 ready‐mix concrete plants, 12 sand and gravel facilities, and CE Pumping. For more information visit ChaneyEnterprises.com.

.