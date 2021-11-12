Pictured: a sunset cruise aboard the Major Gayle.
Check off your holiday shopping list, right down to the meals, while supporting the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society.
Listen to WESR 103.
3 FM from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13, for the local nonprofit’s live Holiday Auction. When your favorite items come up, just call 787-3200 to bid.
All proceeds benefit the organization and allow the group to continue to present cultural programming for all ages; maintain two properties on the National Register of Historic Places; offer online access to extensive Eastern Shore archives and collections; and much more.
Below are just a few of the auction items:
- A carving from Billy Crockett
- A round-trip flight to Tangier with a one-night stay at the island’s Brigadune Inn and $40 gift certificate to Lorraine’s Seafood Restaurant
- Dinner for two with a chef’s wine pairing at Maurice
- An original painting by Diana Davis
- A smoked turkey from Mt. Nebo Meats
- Dinner for four at the Island House
- A gift certificate from Sunday Morning Photography
- A sunset cruise aboard the Major Gayle
- A kayak trip on Onancock Creek with Burnham Guides
- A painting by Willie Crockett
- A $50 gift certificate to the Dogwood Branch consignment shop in Onancock
.