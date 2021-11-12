Pictured: a sunset cruise aboard the Major Gayle.

Sushi at Maurice’s

Check off your holiday shopping list, right down to the meals, while supporting the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society.

Listen to WESR 103.

3 FM from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13, for the local nonprofit’s live Holiday Auction. When your favorite items come up, just call 787-3200 to bid.

All proceeds benefit the organization and allow the group to continue to present cultural programming for all ages; maintain two properties on the National Register of Historic Places; offer online access to extensive Eastern Shore archives and collections; and much more.

Below are just a few of the auction items:

A carving from Billy Crockett

A round-trip flight to Tangier with a one-night stay at the island’s Brigadune Inn and $40 gift certificate to Lorraine’s Seafood Restaurant

Dinner for two with a chef’s wine pairing at Maurice

An original painting by Diana Davis

A smoked turkey from Mt. Nebo Meats

Dinner for four at the Island House

A gift certificate from Sunday Morning Photography

A sunset cruise aboard the Major Gayle

A kayak trip on Onancock Creek with Burnham Guides

A painting by Willie Crockett

A $50 gift certificate to the Dogwood Branch consignment shop in Onancock

.