- 250 cc 4 wheeler $1,400, hunting bow w/scope $200 757-993-0718
- LF an electric clutch for a Kohler 18 hp. zero turn mower motor 757-824-0046
- For sale adult tricycle new in box $500, exercise bike $125 757-894-8584
- 2001 Pontiac Firebird convertible $2,500 757-331-0586
- Set of wheels, tires and hub caps 195/65R15 $250, set of speaker stands $50, Sony-HDMI T.V. with receiver $150 757-710-1490
- LF Carolina skiff seat cooler757-694-8768
- LF ham radio equipment 2M to 260M and ham radio antennas call or text 443-880-0198
- Wayne 1/3 hp. sump pump $45, 7 1/4 Skill saw w/extra blades $30, power washer $30 757-787-1470
- Battery powered grease gun $100, pedal exercise bike $35, adult wheel chair $50 410-430-7128
- LTB 48″ Christmas wreath 757-678-6807
- 2005 GMC Envoy $7,000, utility trailer $500, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,500 757-894-5713
