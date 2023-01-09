Boy’s Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team played Louisa on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 77 to 53. The Yellow Jackets were led by Brayden Justice with 18 points. The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-3 on the season.

The Nandua Warriors boys fell to Granby on Saturday 53 to 51. The Warriors fall to 5-3 on the season and will play Holly Grove on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors girls basketball team defeated Granby on Saturday 43 to 41. The Lady Warriors improve to 3-5 on the season and will play Holly Grove on Tuesday.

