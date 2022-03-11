It is with great sadness that A&N Electric Cooperative announces the passing of longtime board member Robert Lee Nock.

Mr. Nock has been a dedicated leader of the cooperative for 17 years and has made significant contributions to the local community. He was first elected to the cooperative’s Board of Directors in March 2005. He served the cooperative’s District 1.

“Robert Nock was a tremendous advocate for cooperative members throughout the entire Eastern Shore,” said A&N Electric Cooperative Board Chairman Addison Nottingham. “His leadership on the cooperative’s board will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Nock was the Secretary/Treasurer of the cooperative, serving in that role since 2018. Throughout his tenure on the board, Mr. Nock participated in numerous committees for the cooperative. He was a graduate of NRECA’s Electric Cooperative Directors Institute, obtaining his Credentialed Cooperative Director’s Certificate in 2012.

Mr. Nock worked 43 years for the federal government at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration located at Wallops, Virginia. He has served as chairman of the Accomack County Board of Zoning Appeals, and as a member of the Accomack County Planning Commission.

In the community Mr. Nock had served as pastor at St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Jamesville, Va.

The cooperative sends its heartfelt condolences to the Nock family during this difficult time.

Services are planned for Saturday at 11:00 AM at Reverend Nock’s church in Exmore.

