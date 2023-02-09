By Linda Cicoira

Four Saxis Island men and a Parksley resident were indicted this week by an Accomack Grand Jury on counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Details of the alleged incidents were not disclosed in court documents and the ages of the accused were not available. Each case involved $1,000 or more, according to the file.

Mark Miles, Larry Linton, and Adron Williams, of Saxis Road, and Curtis Miles Jr. of Wayne’s Drive were identified as the suspects.

Mark Miles was accused of committing the crime between May 24, 2020 and May 24, 2021.

Curtis Miles was accused of committing the crime between Nov. 15, 2020 and May 27, 2021.

Linton was indicted for obtaining money by false pretense between Aug. 10, 2020 and Feb 23, 2021.

Williams’ indictment accused him of committed the crime between June 24 and Dec. &, 2020.

In addition, Bradley Knight, of County Road in Parksley, was indicted on a count of obtaining money by false pretense between May 24, and Sept 23, 2020.