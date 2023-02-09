By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack Grand Jury indicted several suspects this week in connection with violent crimes.

Thirty-year-old Ja’Nay Marie Shepard, of Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic, was indicted on an Oct. 27, 2022 count of maliciously wounding Dylan Hutchins, of Chincoteague.

According to a court document, the victim had “multiple injuries to his face as well as his hand.” His tire was punctured with a knife and his phone was thrown in the woods.” Shepard told authorities she blacked out and did not remember the incident. She admitted she had been drinking.

Thirty-one-year-old Norris R. Beasley, of Cashville Road in Onancock, was indicted on counts of abduction and attempted sodomy in connection with an Aug. 12, 2022 incident. He was arrested in November in Illinois, where he told authorities he intended to work.

Thirty-six-year-old Cari Lynn Johnson, of Blue Heron Drive in Horntown, and 47-year-old Rodney Oneil Hinmon, of Loblolly Drive of Seaford, Del., were indicted on counts of robbing Brenda Morales Hernandez of an undisclosed amount of cash and use of a firearm in the offense. The incident occurred on Oct. 24, 2022.

Twenty-two-year-old Brittany Nicole Chase, and Skyler Devin Chase, age not available, both of Horntown, were each indicted on a count of strangulation in connection with a Sept. 18, 2022, incident. Skyler Chase was also indicted on a count of a third or subsequent charge of assault and battery of a family member, which is a felony. It was unclear from the court records if the two suspects are related.

Thirty-eight-year-old, Lance Carl Jester, of Woodland Avenue in Parksley, was being held in Accomack Jail awaiting trial for strangulation, abduction, and rape when he allegedly attempted to jump a jail fence and was cut by razor wire. Jester was indicted on an April 25, 2022 count of escape. The initial crimes occurred in November of 2021.

Fifty-four-year-old Rodnelle Copes, of Maryland, was indicted on counts of possession of burglary tools and assault and battery of Deputy E.A. Solorzano on Dec. 4, 2022.

Fifty-three-year-old Thomas Wayne Fisher, of Back Street in Bloxom, was indicted on a count of violating a protective order on Sept 15, 2022 by entering a relative’s home.

Seventy-year-old Richard Quivers, of Boggs Road in Painter, was indicted on a third offense of DUI in 10 years, which is a felony. The crime occurred Nov. 23, 2022.

Ismael Olandez Ward, of Mt. Oregon Drive in Accomac, was indicted on a count of embezzling property valued at $1,000 or more belonging to Williams Funeral Home, in Onancock, between Aug. 31 and Dec. 4, 2022.

Thirty-eight-year-old Javoski Darniel Barnes, of West Palm Beach in Florida, was indicted on counts of felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and possession of oxycodone. The incidents occurred Nov. 15, 2022.

Twenty-four-year-old Dakota Lane Tankard, of Quail Circle in Bloxom, was indicted on an Oct. 30, 2022 count of possessing cocaine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Mitchell Wells, of Ridge Road on Chincoteague Island, was indicted on Nov. 17, 2022 counts of credit card larceny and attempted credit card fraud.