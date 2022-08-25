The A&N Electric Cooperative Annual Membership Meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25.

This year’s Annual Meeting will be held at Eastern Shore Community College, in the Work Force Development Center’s large meeting room at 29316 Lankford Hwy, Melfa, VA 23410.

Board elections will be held during the Annual Meeting for eligible board seats in Districts 1 and 3.

Cooperative members are being asked to sign, vote and return the proxy form that will accompany your July electric service bill. Proxies can be returned by mail or deliver by hand to A&N Electric Cooperative’s office located at 21275 Cooperative Way, Tasley, VA 23441.

All valid, signed proxies must be returned no later than August 22, 2022 to be eligible for the drawing of one of several bill credits ranging from $50 to $250.

The workforce Development Center’s large meeting room has a seating capacity. Members planning to attend the meeting in person should pre-register by calling the cooperative at 757-787-9750 and selecting option 3 or by filling out the web form here. Members who register will receive information concerning meeting requirements and updated information.

The meeting will be broadcasted live on WESR (103.3 FM) the night of the meeting and the recorded broadcast will be

made available at anec.com afterwards.

.