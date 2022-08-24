1. GE washer and LP gas dryer in good working condition. Can be stackable. $350

757-232-3612

2. Brand new 75 Inch LG flat screen tv for sale. $ 1,000 non negotiable Never been used. Box was only opened to make sure all items were inside. Tv is too big for my stand. Also if anyone is needs light housekeeping or Private duty work done. Call me for more information. 7573872473

3. FOR SALE: Modified utility trailer. Single Axle. 3,000 lb Gross Weight.

Interior Dimensions: 4’10” wide/7’8″ long/3’9″ sideboard High.

CALL:1-757-894-7175 , for price and pictures

4. LF nice used car that runs good at a reasonable price. $1500-$2000 757-693-7339

5. lf empty plastic drywall buckets 443-754-5313

6. lf 3 bedroom home in Accomack County 443-754-5498

7. 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Jamesville. $500 a month 1/3 utilities

First and last month’s rents for deposits 757-387-0570

8. 2pc living room suit.. remote control space heater, students desk 919-698-1532 665-4300

9. dog pen.. with dog house.. $250 757-709-1522

10. 757-387-2240 pit bull puppy $50- obo..female 3 mos old..rabies shots..

11. 8 ft rubber dingy with 2.5 hp motor $250 757-709-4342

12. lf yard trailer..not enclosed… 302-388-6752 call or text..

13. 6 burner gas stove.. used once… refrigerator large..chest freezer and other household items… movin 757-993-0106

14. 07 btx Honda motorcycle 4100 $3800..5 tires mounted on Jeep Wheels low milage $600 6 lug 245-75- 17 Chrysler New Yorker slips may need some transmission work.. $1000 obo new battery 757-894 5713

15. 757-710-5238 2005 buick riviera suv.. runs great… needs a transmission filter.. $500 cash takes it… ACRE LOT IN MAPPSVILLE… HIGH TURKEY RUN ROAD

$29K… 772 DIESEL BOBCAT WITH ROLL CAGE.. FIBGLASS ROOF… $10,500.

16. 4 32INCH FLAT SCREEN TVS $40 ESCORG DJ EQUIPENT..$900 NEW TAKD $400… DISHWASHER $250 PUPPIES FOR SALE…757-710-0902

17. LF A HOME FOR A BOX TURTLE.. 12 YEARS OLD CANNOT BE RELEASED IN THE WILD..TERRARIUM TURTLE.. MAKE A GREAT PET…442-3366.

18. Lawn sweeper $50 firm… 3 vinyl windows 5 ft tall 28.5 inches wide $50 firm 709-9255

19. lf 2 to 3 bedroom house Accomack Co.. 709-9874

.