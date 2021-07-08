Tropical Storm Elsa Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to track across Eastern Virginia from this afternoon into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected. Tropical storm force winds are currently forecasted for the Eastern Shore, and the potential for a tornado exists. Preparation Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting their hurricane preparedness plans. Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High winds may also topple trees. Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes. Low lying areas may be vulnerable to tidal or flash flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway flooding. Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions. As with any major weather event residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power and access to commercial business: Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days Canned or packaged food for 3 days Blankets / sleeping bags Stock a first aid kit A non-electric can opener Toiletries Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members Battery operated radio A corded telephone
Related Posts
Northam to Hold COVID-19 Press Conference Today
January 6, 2021
Delays for Friday, October 20
October 20, 2017
Local Conditions
July 8, 2021, 6:04 pm
Rain
77°F
77°F
4 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 4 mph SE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:49 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
9 hours ago
MORNING GOLD: Each of us has an inner light. Don't be afraid to let it shine or- even better- share your light with others. The full thoughts for this morning are contained in the song I am using to back up the message. It is a little-known song from Michael Jackson in the late 70's called The Eternal LightMother Earth told the peopleThat the cold nights can be warmJust get along with your brother(It's the shelter from the storm)If you're standing in the sunshineBut still out in the rainLet your heart strike a match('Cause love lights the flame)Let it shine so brightThe eternal lightLet it burn forever and everLet love bring us togetherLet it shine so brightThe eternal lightLet us join our hands togetherMake a chain that bonds foreverMotionless people gather dustStand in the rain and you'll rustLet's try to show compassionIt's the time for us to learnThere will be a better tomorrow(Our reward is love in return)Let it shine so brightThe eternal lightLet it burn forever and everLet love bring us togetherLet it shine so brightThe eternal lightLet us join our hands togetherMake a chain that bonds forever ... See MoreSee Less