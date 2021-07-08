Tropical Storm Elsa Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to track across Eastern Virginia from this afternoon into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected. Tropical storm force winds are currently forecasted for the Eastern Shore, and the potential for a tornado exists. Preparation Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting their hurricane preparedness plans. Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High winds may also topple trees. Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes. Low lying areas may be vulnerable to tidal or flash flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway flooding. Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions. As with any major weather event residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power and access to commercial business:  Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days  Canned or packaged food for 3 days  Blankets / sleeping bags  Stock a first aid kit  A non-electric can opener  Toiletries  Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members  Battery operated radio  A corded telephone