1.Turkey polts, (baby turkeys), Royal Palm or Bourbon Reds. 757-817-4722 in Wallops

2. 8K BTU LG AC, $60. 20 foot boat trailer, $400, EZ Loader. 757-990-5849

3. Color TV, $15. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. New house telephone, $20. LF sofa and microwave to be donated. 757-331-2598

4. Fish aquarium, glass, 5.5 gallon tank, pump and accessories, needs gravel and fish, $10. LF metal detector. Stroller, $10. 757-787-7542

5. Boat lift, complete with 2 motors, hardware, pullies and frame, $1,200. 607-437-4782 near Harborton

6. John Deere riding lawn mower. Brand new Yamaha 15 HP 4 stroke carburetor and a water pump kit. 824-0046

7. Large pool pump setup includes sand filter, 5 gam bucket of 3 in chlorine tablets, automatic chlorinator 1 hp 110vac pump piping and valves. Call for price. 19 do galvanized boat trailer needs some repairs but to able like it is, $250 OBO. Coleman generator on wheels comes with new carburetor, $300 OBO. 757-710-8606

8. 2003 Ford F-250.. gas pickup truck.. 167k miles runs an drive.. need a little TLC, $3,300. 757-350-5873

9. Chincoteague Carnival Posters – Four for sale – 2011, 2012, 2013 , 2014 – Mint Condition & never rolled up – $20 each or $70 for all 4. Call 757-336-5191

10. 2 antique glass hurricane lamps, $75. New never used fishing rod, $30, with some extras. 757-331-0472

11. Hunter ceiling fan with light $25 obo. 757-695-0402

12. LF car or truck reasonably priced will even buy the car sitting in grass or in yard. 609-780-4960

13. 2008 Hyundai Sonata. Very good condition both mechanically and cosmetically. Always garage kept, never in snow and has had excellent care. It has been driven 137,422 miles, much of that on the highway going between Florida and Virginia. (I’m a snowbird) I’ve owned it since March of 2014 and it had 55,385 miles on it when I bought it. 757-442-3077

14. Mercury grand marquis runs and drives great $2,900. 443-523-5741

15. Koi fish for ponds 3-4 inches long- $5 a piece. 757-894-7197

16. LF pickup. LF black sofa. 757-331-0586

17. LF donation of an old bicycle, any shape, looking for a rim. Menkota electric trolling motors. 757-442-2465

18. Inflatable emergency life raft, make offer. Nissan outboard motor, not presently running, $200. 14 foot aluminum boat, $500 – $600. 607-282-4206 on Chincoteague Island.

19. Boat trailer for a bass boat, real nice condition, ready to go, $750, tandem axel, will hold a 23 foot boat. 2 older motors from the 50s, 2.5 HP & 5 HP. 410-491-7337 in Onancock

20. Lot in Trails End for sale on Wallops Drive, $13,900. 443-235-3597

.