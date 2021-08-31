1. 2 Kids car DVD player with case, Adult Halloween costumes, Women’s shoes 7.5 and 8 Call or text 757-710-0132

2. Looking for a free kitten to join my family. 8 weeks old at least. Will be indoor cat and spoiled. Please text 518-344-8362

3. Looking for female turkey for breeding stock. Willing to trade 757-710-3192

4. Shop master ban saw $100, Craftsman table saw $100, Rockwell drill press $100 757-414-0505

5. 1998 Chevy Silverado z71 120k needs a wind shield $1500 obo 757-710-5067

6. Heavy duty utility trailer $1,700 678-6465

7. 2000 Kawisaki Vulcan m/c $5,000, 12″ Delta drill press $50, pr razor scooters 665-4594

8. B60 Kurick coffee maker $25 709-2682

9. Vacuum $15, T.V. $10, Phone $15 331-2598

10. 3 pc glass table set $150, 61″ riding mower , pick up junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

11. Brake and clutch m/c $150 Mobile home front door 34×76 $75 call/ text 757-999-4999

12. 42″ riding mower, powered push mower 694-7726

13. 2005 Suzuki Blvd m/c $3,200, Lf box trailer, Aluminum boat $600 607-282-4206

14. 2021 20″ Pontoon boat, 60hp motor, trailer $30,000 607-437-4782

15. 18 acers farm land, 1993 Mercedes Benz 300E $400 787-7877

16.Lf 20 volt Porter Cable sawzall 894-3196

17. Male goat $100 710-4391