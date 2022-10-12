1. 2005 mercury montego excellent running car lots of new parts 164 korginal miles 2500. 7573025082

2. F/s John deere zero turn 56in cut in good condition serv ready to go can test it before buying 2000.b.o 609 780 4960

3. I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

4. Like new mens 26″ Margaritaville 7 speed beach cruiser bicycle. Made by BCA IN THE United States. Beautiful bike – real attention getter for the Jimmy Buffet fans. $100 . Call or text 710 6779

5. 100 traps including otter, muskrats and fox…. 50 stretchers… located at 12548 Wards Road in Machipongo call 757-999-5926 for more information and directions.

6. 1951 bowman cards… 757-993-0539 also new bath tub.. deep

7. 3 pc lving room set 442-5370

8. 757-710-9689 lf 250 gal oil tank..for salegoat. trifold top for 6 ft bed pickup linux..

9. goats for sale $100 ea… baby pigs free… 757-607-7217

10. lf free pit bull puppy or englis bulldog 757-678-3913

11. lf a handyman to work on mobile home 757-387-0599

12. Farberware 3.2 air fryer in great condition, with silicone basket insert for easy cleanup. Asking $45 OBO.

Looking for 52″ deck for Snapper, Simplicity or Murray zero-turn mower.

Call or text 757-710-5943.

13. LF SOMEBODY CARSTEN KYACK 443-397-5584

14. WESTERN SADDLES..1 CHILDS ENGLISH SADDLE…970-744-0822

15. GIRLS DISNEY PRINCESS CAR.. BATERY OPERATED 3-5 YEARS OLD $150… 20 INCH GIRLS CROSS BAR MT. BIKE $40….RAZER ELECTRIC SCOOTER $50…VGC..757-710-3714

16. UTILITY TRAILER… 4 BY 6 WILL HOLD 42 INCH GRASS CUTTER $500 …. MOTORCYCLE 07 1300 BTX 4100 MIS VGC.. $4000 OR TRADE FOR ZERO TURN IN VGC… 245-75-17 NEW TIRES.. JUST LIKE NEW WITH WHEELS 5 LUG WHEELS… CAME OFF A JEEP… 894-5713…

17. 98 DODGE RAM PICKUP AND AN S 10 CHEVY PICKUP RIDING LAWN MOWERS… 757-350-9849

18. REMMINGTON 700 7 MM MAGNUM RIFLE… 3 BY 9 BY 50 BUSHNELL SCOPE, MUZZLE BREAK, COMPOSITE STOCK.. COLLECTIBLE…. $1000 FIRM…757-8940-4949