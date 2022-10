The Eastern Shore District Cheer Tournament was held at Nandua last night. The Nandua Warriors took first place in the district. The Arcadia Firebirds took second place and the Chincoteague Ponies took third place.

Nandua and Arcadia will move on to the 2A regionals, which is at Arcadia High School, and compete on October 26th.

The Chincoteague Ponies will compete in the 1A regionals on October 26th at Rappahannock High School.

