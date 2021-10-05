  1. 1973 nova two door 350 motor and transmission $3,500.00, 1987 El Camino power windows, power locks and AC All original 262 engine with 350 transmission $4,000.00, Looking for car carrier with open center. 757-350-9497
  2.  Looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom home for rent in the Accomack County area. 757-678-2902
  3. Lularoe dresses multiple sizes, Punching bag, Wedding decorations Call or text 757-710-0132
  4. Brand new hp desktop 300 fishing chair in bag $30, 894-1233
  5. Giving away Whirlpool Microwave. Its 1.9 cu ft big. Works well. *FREE* Call  724-591-2742 if interested!
  6. 8 pc dining room set $400, dryer $50  757-709-9695
  7. Spring Guinnea birds  757-817-4722
  8. Amana fridge 22 cu. ft. $50  710-9576
  9. Cub Cadet 42″ mower no deck $400 665-4594 ask for John
  10. 14′ Teleflex boat steering cable $100, jack for a trailer $20  787-7268
  11. RX70 dirt bike $1,800, Cherrywood crib $50, full size sofa bed $200  443-880-1331
  12. LF Chincoteague Oyster Festival tickets  757-709-9303
  13. 24′ round pool cover $75, Cherry day bed $75, 26″ women’s bike  $100 757-302-1010
  14. 1950’s child’s rocker $25, microwave $25, LF 38-45 cal. pistol 757-387-7506
  15. Toddler bed Cars movie theme $40, will do limb cutting/grass cutting 787-7969
  16. 2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pick up runs transfer case needs work to move $1,800 757-693-1450
  17. Clothes line poles  $20  757-854-8083
  18. LF full size pick up tool box for Chevy 709-8091
  19. LF 6×12′ utility trailer 859-398-9152
  20. LF scrap metal and appliances will pick up  678-2566
  21. LTB 6′ bush hog  3pt. hitch 709-8480
  22. 4 tires 195/60-R15  $25 ea. 410-968-2045