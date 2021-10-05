The Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department will be having an organizational meeting for the Women’s Volleyball League. The meeting will be on Wednesday, October 13th, at 6:30PM at the Saw Mill Park office. Anyone interested in having a team in the league or playing in the league should attend. For further information, contact the office at 787-3900 or 710-1947.
Related Posts
Local Basketball Update
January 24, 2018
Slim Churn Dies
October 31, 2017
Nandua Tops Chincoteague; Broadwater Tops Portsmouth Christian
December 13, 2017
Weekly basketball schedule
February 9, 2020
Local Conditions
October 5, 2021, 8:22 pm
Cloudy
73°F
73°F
7 mph
real feel: 75°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 7 mph E
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:02 am
sunset: 6:39 pm
4 hours ago
Shout out to Wards Tires for signing up as a new member with the Chamber last week. @wards_tires is the place to go for everything from tires to lifts to rims.....and the list goes on and on for what their business offers! This is a business that has been up and running for over 30 years, and located in Painter for over 15 years. Check out their facebook page as well for more information. Welcome to the chamber, we are so happy you joined. #esvachamber #welcome #newmember ... See MoreSee Less