1.Will trade a Chev 3500 crew cab diesel pickup for a Honda Ridgeline or a Toyota Tacoma

or cash purchase for a clean well maintained model. 757-999-4140

2.Whirlpool front loader washer. In good condition $250.00 757-999-1664

3.Frigidaire up right freezer 21 cubic feet. Cools but does not freeze $150 located in Exmore Va

call anytime 757-710-8606

4.For sale dining table w/4 chairs 757-919-0098

5.LF a transmission for a 2013 Nissan 757-710-4885

6.2007 Pontiac G5 $2,500 757-709-8387

7.LF 48″ or 50″ long shaft Johnson or Evinrude boat motor w/console 240-578-1284

8.LF transmission for a 2011 crown vick 757-350-0407

9.Desk w/chair and cabinet $150, battery operated childs riding horse $150, LF extended cab pick up 443-880-1331

10.Portable A/C w/exhaust hose $100 757-505-6191

11.For sale 1997 Ford F-150 pick up 757-607-6009

12.32″ Roku T.V. $75, X-Box 360 $150 757-694-5996

13. Rockwell folding support stand $75, Kenmore chest freezer $75, Simplex jack 15 ton $75 757-665-4932

14.LF medium and large dog houses 757-694-5028

15.LF someone certified to replace a 2007 Pacifica van transmission and a 2003 Lincoln Aviator motor 757-709-2659

16.Large black hog killing pot $150, Large Craftsman table saw $100, Emmitt Watson painting for sale 757-787-4537

17.LF someone to do yard and possible house maintenance 757-665-6623

19.LF a 2 bedroom trailer to rent in Maryland 410-422-8973

20.10 BTU a/c unit $400 757-505-6783

21.Set of 20″ chrome wheels w/tires $600 757-710-5749

22.2000 Chevy Silverado p/u $2,800 302-519-1311

23.Console living room table $40, record albums $1 ea. Rattan chair and table $30 757-442-2203