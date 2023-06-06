Mrs. Agnes Estelle Satterwhite, 94, wife of the late Reverend Dr. Edwin Howard Satterwhite, passed away at her home in Parksley, VA on Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by family. Born September 10, 1928 in Spotsylvania County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Douglas M. Flippo and Essie Wright Flippo.

Agnes grew up in the area of Thornburg, VA and graduated from C.T. Smith High School, where she first met Edwin. Agnes and Edwin were married in 1948 and shared 73 beautiful years together until his passing in 2021. Faith and family remained first and foremost in Agnes’s life. As the wife of a pastor, she was devoted to supporting Rev. Dr. Satterwhite in his ministry and remained close to the Lord through her involvement in the Society of Christian Women and United Methodist Women. Mrs. Satterwhite was unwavering in her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all of whom were grateful for her presence in their lives.

She is survived by her children, Brian Satterwhite and his wife, Anita, of Bloxom, VA, Darryl Satterwhite and his wife, Maureen, of Raleigh, NC, and Sue S. Unger and her husband, Don, of Richmond, VA; six grandchildren, Barry Satterwhite (Shannon), Bruce Satterwhite (Kim), all of Bloxom, Amanda Chandler (Canaan), Allison Satterwhite (Chris), all of Rock Hill, SC, Adam Unger (Rachael) of Richmond, and Aaron Unger (Nicole) of Chester, VA; six great-grandchildren, Madison Satterwhite, Cole, Carson and Cailyn Chandler, and Spencer and Sean Unger; and her faithful companion, her dog, Spot. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Aubrey Flippo.

The family will receive friends at the Hopewell United Methodist Church, 12018 Guinea Drive, Woodford, VA on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend Jack Bailey officiating. Private interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA.

