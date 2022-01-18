  1. Janssen piano, free to a good home.  Good looking and in very good condition.  It was a gift to us 15 years ago, and now we are gifting it forward to anyone who can come pick it up in the Belle Haven area.  Call 757-442-0605.
  2. Reptile cage with accessories asking $60 obo and genarac rs5500 generator needs a carburetor or for parts $100 obo call or text 7576786834
  3. Female goat, and female guniea pig for sale 7577103192
  4. Looking for 86 cutlas supreme body No title needed, Looking for 1987 el Camino hood Call me any time 350-9497
  5. 2010 Dodge caravan high miles runs and drives great $2500 4435235741
  6. LF a .410ga – .22LR over and under combo gun 7577098561
  7. Engine stand and underhoist screw jack in Pungoteague. $20 each. 17576950294
  8. Looking for a 2003 toyota tundra engine 3.400 v6 reasonably price must be good engine 7573025082
  9. FOR SALE: 2005 White Chevy Malibu LT Very Good Condition. No dents, Never in an accident. Well maintained by Chevy Dealership. Dependable Transportation inspected 1/6/2022.
    Automatic Transmission. Electric Windows, Curse control, AC/Heat work great. Premium sound. No check engine lights. Call or text for photos: 757-710-8606 Serious inquiries only. Asking $2800. Need it gone. FOR SALE: Coleman Electric Start Generator on wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box. $300 OBO. 7577108606
  10. Brown leather full-reclining lift chair with fabric cover, one year old and gently used $500 Craftsman gas-powered pressure washer, fair condition $100 Interested parties may text the number provided or leave a message on the voicemail. 9736006448
  11. 2 pieces of furniture love seat and sofa along with lamps and tables $250 443738797
  12. Freshly picked out black waters, Lf 20 volt porter cable batteries 7578943196
  13. Wood working bench top is 22 inches deep 56 inches long all oak with big legs 4 drawers 22 inches wide $60 perfect shape 8940823
  14. 2000 mercury grand marquis 91k miles 24 inch rims $5000 obo, Electric pressure washer brand new $100, 1200 scar audio amp $175 brand new 7577104288
  15. Lf a 2500 4 door pickup for a good price 7577106387
  16. 7576785360 Fold up metal frame bed for sale good condition $25, Chair that pulls out into a small bed good for a child $25
  17. Walker brand new best offer, Seat folds up and there’s a set of them 4435918008
  18. Lf scooter or cheap moped, Lf 5 lug rim for a 2000 ford ranger, Lf 95-2002 car around $1000 4104228973