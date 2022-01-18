- Janssen piano, free to a good home. Good looking and in very good condition. It was a gift to us 15 years ago, and now we are gifting it forward to anyone who can come pick it up in the Belle Haven area. Call 757-442-0605.
- Reptile cage with accessories asking $60 obo and genarac rs5500 generator needs a carburetor or for parts $100 obo call or text 7576786834
- Female goat, and female guniea pig for sale 7577103192
- Looking for 86 cutlas supreme body No title needed, Looking for 1987 el Camino hood Call me any time 350-9497
- 2010 Dodge caravan high miles runs and drives great $2500 4435235741
- LF a .410ga – .22LR over and under combo gun 7577098561
- Engine stand and underhoist screw jack in Pungoteague. $20 each. 17576950294
- Looking for a 2003 toyota tundra engine 3.400 v6 reasonably price must be good engine 7573025082
- FOR SALE: 2005 White Chevy Malibu LT Very Good Condition. No dents, Never in an accident. Well maintained by Chevy Dealership. Dependable Transportation inspected 1/6/2022.
Automatic Transmission. Electric Windows, Curse control, AC/Heat work great. Premium sound. No check engine lights. Call or text for photos: 757-710-8606 Serious inquiries only. Asking $2800. Need it gone. FOR SALE: Coleman Electric Start Generator on wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box. $300 OBO. 7577108606
- Brown leather full-reclining lift chair with fabric cover, one year old and gently used $500 Craftsman gas-powered pressure washer, fair condition $100 Interested parties may text the number provided or leave a message on the voicemail. 9736006448
- 2 pieces of furniture love seat and sofa along with lamps and tables $250 443738797
- Freshly picked out black waters, Lf 20 volt porter cable batteries 7578943196
- Wood working bench top is 22 inches deep 56 inches long all oak with big legs 4 drawers 22 inches wide $60 perfect shape 8940823
- 2000 mercury grand marquis 91k miles 24 inch rims $5000 obo, Electric pressure washer brand new $100, 1200 scar audio amp $175 brand new 7577104288
- Lf a 2500 4 door pickup for a good price 7577106387
- 7576785360 Fold up metal frame bed for sale good condition $25, Chair that pulls out into a small bed good for a child $25
- Walker brand new best offer, Seat folds up and there’s a set of them 4435918008
- Lf scooter or cheap moped, Lf 5 lug rim for a 2000 ford ranger, Lf 95-2002 car around $1000 4104228973
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page