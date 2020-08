1.FREE: WWI (or II) US Army bunk bed frame. Chincoteague (757) 336-3118

If no answer, leave voice mail after 5 rings.

2. Vintage wood-burning stove, very good condition, $ 100, vintage white and cream-colored christening dresses, 2 long and one short, with hats, $ 20 each. Kate Spade navy blue leather flIp-flops, with bow and charm, new. $ 25.

787-7351

3.Deluxe wooden office chair. Black in color. Hardly ever used. $100 OBO 757-695-0402 leave a message if no answer 757 695 0402

4.lf reliable vehicle 757 387 7279

5. Looking for someone to do some light outdoor labor in Greenbush area. Must have transportation. Call Val 301.509.2684

6. 1980 DUMP TRUCK NEEDS BODY WORK GOOD TIRES AND ENGINE $1500.. NEW SINGLE BED BOX SPRINGS NEVER USED $25 710-7146

7. MONSTER HIGH DOLLS.. WITH SHOES ETC.. MONSTER HIGH HIGH SCHOOL.. $175 ALSO 12V RIDING HORSE WITH CHARGER.. FOR KIDS…$175.. 24 V DISNEY PRINCESS CARRIAGE.. WITH CHARGER $175…443-880-1331

8. KING SIZED BED BOX SPRING $100 MICROWAVE $20 ORGAN KEYBOARD $40 709-0021

9. GE RANGE… BLACK.. SELF CLEANING.. DISCUSS PRICE FRIGIDAIRE REFRIGERATOR AND MICROWAVE.. CHINA CUPBOARD… DISCUSS PRICE… 387-7485

10. 710-5238… HELP WITH REPAIRING BACKHOE…

11. 2004 F 150 PICKUP AC WORKS $1000…RUNS GOOD… NEEDS BRAKES.. TEXT 757-387-9898 OR CALL

12.. SMALL DOG.. $100… BLACK AND WHITE CAT FREE.. 678-6405

13. 2 32 INCH TVS EXC WITH REMOTE.. $85… LF TRAMPOLINE.. SMALL FREEZER

665-5335

14. RIMS AND TIRES 205 65 15 OFF MERC COUGER.. RIMS IN GOOD SHAPE.. $200 OBO… LF SMALL PICKUP OR SUV…$500 RANGE 410 422-8973

15. 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME FOR RENT.. ADULTS ONLY… GOOD AREA.. CLEAN..

894-1664

16. E-350 BOX TRUCK WITH POWERSTROKE DIESEL 14 FT BOX.. $5500 OBO 540-539-5488 CALL OR TEXT..