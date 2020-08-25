For the second consecutive day, the Eastern Shore reported no changes to its COVID-19 metrics. The Eastern Shore processed 88 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 912 additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday’s report, with 93 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by seven to 827 statewide.

18 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday statewide, with five additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 15,981 tests in Tuesday’s report for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

.