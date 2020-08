1. Deluxe wooden office chair with cushion. Black in color. Hardly ever used. $150 OBO. 757-695-0402 leave a message if no answer

2. Looking for smaller outboard motors. 40hp and below. Running or non running. No mercury’s. 540-845-9269

3. 1986 Aluminum John Boat in good condition does not have a motor. Attached to a single axle tilt trailer, left brake light must be reattached. $600.00. 757-442-7029

4. Tretorn white women’s sneakers, size 8, $ 20, BCBGMaxazria multi-colored summer dress, size small, sleeveless, $ 20. 787-7351

5. 2000 Honda accord runs an drive, needs tlc.. $1000 obo.. or trade for utility trailer, yazoo kees 48 in zero turn runs an cut as should..$1500 obo 757-350-5873

6. . We are looking to buy a Portable WheelChair Ramp that will accommodate a

4 Step Rise House entrance

The number to reach me is 709-0864

7. LF Garage Refrigerator. Call 757-201-8248 after 4pm.

8. 2009 toyota Camry VERY GOOD CONDITION.. GARAGE KEPT 206K MILES.. $3800 442-4798

9. TROYBUILT ZERO TURN MOWER 50 INCH CUT $400; 75 MERCURY BOAT MOTOR WITH CONTROLS $850; VSMPRT DHRLL GOT 6 1/2 FT. TRUCK BED $75 331-1911

10.LF ABOVE GROUND POOL WITH ALL WORKING PARTS IN GC… 999-0083

11. DARKWOOD DINING ROOM TABLE $50 CREAM COLORED VICT STYLE LOVE SEAT…$75 999-2238

12. 2006 60- HP MERCURY 4 STROKE RUNS GOOD HAS CONTROLS POWER TRIM AND GAS TANK..$2500 OBO 894-2395

13.. TELEFLEX STEERING UNIT 13 FT $50 410-251-7341

14.1947 CADILLAC ORIGINAL FOR PARTS OR RESTORATION $1500 OBO… ANTIQUE KITCHEN CHAIRS $100 443-366=-7231

15. 48 INCH CUT HUSEUEVQRNA RUNS AND CUTS GRASS 757 660-7962

16. 10 INCH SLIDER MITRE SAW $75.. BOSTICH ROOFING NAIL GUN $75 WOODWORKING CABINET $75 665-4868

17. 2 ADJUSTIBLE HT. IERONINB OBOARD WITH STEAM IRON $10… SINGLE BED MATRESS CLEAN $10…TOILET REPAIR KIT..$5 854-8251

18. LF SOMEONE TO HELP PICK UP LIMBS JAMESV8ILLE 442-5009

19. 2007 BTX HONDA 13000 4K MILES READY TO GO..$4300 EXTRAS.. BLUE TOOTH COBRA PIPES…894-5713

20. BOYS 20 INCH HUFFY BIKE LIKE NEW $30..LEAF BLOWER ELECTRIC $30…442-7764