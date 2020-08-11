Mary Joann Stuver, 87, of Tacoma, Washington, formerly of Schooner Bay, died August 3rd at 11:54 PM at Tacoma General Hospital from complications from a fall.

She is survived by her husband Terry Stuver and 4 children Valerie, Bryan, Kevin, Janice and 3 grandchildren. Her children ar scattered throughout the United States – Maine, Tacoma, Charlotte, North Carolina and Philadelphia.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Stuver to the University College of Medicine-The Whole Body Program, Department of Biological Structures, P.O. Box 357420, Seattle, Washington 98195-7420.

A service will be held at a later date.