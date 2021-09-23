- LG 37inch HD TV w/remote perfect condition make offer (757)709-9507
- 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. Very good condition super low miles. 103k original miles – not a replacement engine. 5.3L V8, 4wd, Asking $9,200 OBO. Call Laura at (757) 894-1746
- Large working plasma T.V. as big as a fireplace and free to a good home. Must have your own movers and transportation. I will work with your schedule. We are on the bayside of Machipongo 757-678-6750.
- API GRAND SLAM SUPREME CLIMBING DEER STAND. GOOD SHAPE. 757-894-3863
- Two kayaks Like new Paddles, life jackets included $120.00 ea. 757-672-6433
- Smoke free couch with pull out bed. $60 Must go today. Wardtown area. I can share pictures.757-442-4354
- LF someone to put cabinets together 787-7542
- House for sale in Wachapreague, LTD yard work 787-7969
- Heavy duty utility trailer $1,500 678-6465
- 2020 RX70 dirt bike $1,800, 75 gal. fish tank w/stand and fish, battery operated horse (childs) 443-880-1331
- LF truck or car free or low price 757-505-6101
- for sale hotdog cart, 65″ color T.V., China cabinet 757-694-8625
- Stainless fridge/freezer $200, Queen size mattress new $60, 4 panel dog kennel $100 710-5238
- Gate leg table $90, Solid oak room heater $60, 410-251-8877
- LF someone to refinish 75 year old office desk 894-6055
- 2 salt treated cloths line poles $20 757-854-8083
