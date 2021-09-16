  1. Dewalt/B&D radial arm saw with stand model R1450 for sale $100. also red and green peppers both bell and jalapeno 757-787-8605
  2. I’m looking for someone reliable to do work in my crawlspace. I need a vapor barrier put down and some new insulation put up. Also do smaller jobs. 757-387-9637
  3. Free used treated lumber. 10-2x6x12, 2-2x8x12, 1-2x12x10 757-894-1114
  4. Have a pair of used Extra tuff Men’s size 9 black deck boots for sale. Best offer 757-710-7532
  5. 2010 Dodge caravan high miles runs and drives great $3200 443-523-5741
  6. GIVE AWAY TO GOOD CAUSE SOMEONE IN NEED* Breast feeding kit that was a gift but was never used. Will show pictures if interested. *FREE* 724-591-2742
  7. LF 2 bedroom home ASAP   757-694-7226
  8. Looking for a place to rent not too high anywhere near Melfa or Keller 757-710-3192
  9. 1.) Bissell Bag less Vacuum $25.00 2.) Hamilton Beach Microwave$25.00 3.) Black Queen Headboard/Frame…$ 60.00 Call 757-694-1635
  10. For Sale C70 Color chart plotter east coast card included all wiring go’s antenna and mounting bracket can demonstrate. Works excellent ability to add radar and other devices. New it was $1533
    Asking $250 obo Room for rent Exmore weekly or monthly Call anytime 757-710-8606
  11. Gun cabinet $300, slot machine $300, 42″ Visio t.v. $100  757-829-0262
  12. LF tool box for full size Chevy pick up   757-709-8091
  13. 350 cui. Chevy engine $250  443-754-5660
  14. HD DeWalt drill, Ryobie sander and buffer  $50 757-350-9132
  15. 65″ color T,V,, Hoosier cabinet, china cabinet 757-694-8625
  16. 30″ yard sweeper $30  757-894-3742
  17. 1996 Corvette convt  $13,500  804-436-7350
  18. 46″ Cub Cadet riding mower needs work $175  894-0823
  19. 61″ Bob Cat mower, LF junk appliances/sheet metal will pick up  678-2566
  20. Free silver maple wood you pick up corner of Jefferson and Monroe St Exmore  442-0669
  21. LF hard cover suitcase   757-710-5600