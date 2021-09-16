- Dewalt/B&D radial arm saw with stand model R1450 for sale $100. also red and green peppers both bell and jalapeno 757-787-8605
- I’m looking for someone reliable to do work in my crawlspace. I need a vapor barrier put down and some new insulation put up. Also do smaller jobs. 757-387-9637
- Free used treated lumber. 10-2x6x12, 2-2x8x12, 1-2x12x10 757-894-1114
- Have a pair of used Extra tuff Men’s size 9 black deck boots for sale. Best offer 757-710-7532
- 2010 Dodge caravan high miles runs and drives great $3200 443-523-5741
- GIVE AWAY TO GOOD CAUSE SOMEONE IN NEED* Breast feeding kit that was a gift but was never used. Will show pictures if interested. *FREE* 724-591-2742
- LF 2 bedroom home ASAP 757-694-7226
- Looking for a place to rent not too high anywhere near Melfa or Keller 757-710-3192
- 1.) Bissell Bag less Vacuum $25.00 2.) Hamilton Beach Microwave$25.00 3.) Black Queen Headboard/Frame…$ 60.00 Call 757-694-1635
- For Sale C70 Color chart plotter east coast card included all wiring go’s antenna and mounting bracket can demonstrate. Works excellent ability to add radar and other devices. New it was $1533
Asking $250 obo Room for rent Exmore weekly or monthly Call anytime 757-710-8606
- Gun cabinet $300, slot machine $300, 42″ Visio t.v. $100 757-829-0262
- LF tool box for full size Chevy pick up 757-709-8091
- 350 cui. Chevy engine $250 443-754-5660
- HD DeWalt drill, Ryobie sander and buffer $50 757-350-9132
- 65″ color T,V,, Hoosier cabinet, china cabinet 757-694-8625
- 30″ yard sweeper $30 757-894-3742
- 1996 Corvette convt $13,500 804-436-7350
- 46″ Cub Cadet riding mower needs work $175 894-0823
- 61″ Bob Cat mower, LF junk appliances/sheet metal will pick up 678-2566
- Free silver maple wood you pick up corner of Jefferson and Monroe St Exmore 442-0669
- LF hard cover suitcase 757-710-5600
