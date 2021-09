BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING…

High risk of dangerous rip currents.

In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,

Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. In

North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County.

From Friday morning through Friday evening.

Breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet will result in rough

surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.