- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- Used Maytag dryer, must go $150 443-802-0286
- FOR SALE: Modified Utility Trailer, single Axle. 3,000lb GROSS WEIGHT. Interior Dimensions: 4’10” wide. 78″ Long . 3’9″ Sideboard High. Call 1-757-894-7175 for Price
- L/f late model cars and trucks running or not must be complete 757-302-5082
- HEARTHRITE VENT FREE MINI HEARTH LPG GAS HEATER. 25,000 BTU ASKING $200.00 757-710-8418
- L/F late model car or truck in running condition will consider non running cars and trucks send pics and prices 609-780-4960
- Looking to purchase a 38 to 45 caliber pistol Have a couple building with items in em for sale. call for details 757-387-7506
- In search of a used truck or small working SUV for sale 757-414-7669
- Dresser set $150 757-709-1522
- 17′ DVL Carolina Skiff, 90 hp. Johnson, trailer, 2 GPS and other acc. $12,000 757-787-8235
- 50 gal. electric water heater 443-859-4095
- 2019 Enduro m/c $2,500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000 757-894-5713
- 2 electric leaf blowers $20 ea. 757-350-1978
- Coffee table $40 757-787-7969
- LF Queen size mattress/box springs 757-894-0309
- Metal brake for sale 757-442-2439
- Honda Accord 4dr. $2,500 757-414-3972
- 2 acres of land for sale 787-710-8270
- 2007 VW Passat not running $1,600 757-710-4630
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- 2005 Buick SUV $600, acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, antique vanity 757-710-5238
- Lawn sweeper $50 757-709-9255
