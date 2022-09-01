  1. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
  2. Used Maytag dryer, must go $150  443-802-0286
  3. FOR SALE: Modified Utility Trailer, single Axle. 3,000lb GROSS WEIGHT. Interior Dimensions: 4’10” wide. 78″ Long . 3’9″ Sideboard High. Call 1-757-894-7175 for Price
  4. L/f late model cars and trucks running or not must be complete 757-302-5082
  5. HEARTHRITE VENT FREE MINI HEARTH LPG GAS HEATER. 25,000 BTU ASKING $200.00  757-710-8418
  6. L/F late model car or truck in running condition will consider non running cars and trucks send pics and prices 609-780-4960
  7. Looking to purchase a 38 to 45 caliber pistol Have a couple building with items in em for sale. call for details 757-387-7506
  8. In search of a used truck or small working SUV for sale  757-414-7669
  9. Dresser set $150 757-709-1522
  10. 17′ DVL Carolina Skiff, 90 hp. Johnson, trailer, 2 GPS and other acc. $12,000 757-787-8235
  11. 50 gal. electric water heater  443-859-4095
  12. 2019 Enduro m/c $2,500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000  757-894-5713
  13. 2 electric leaf blowers $20 ea.  757-350-1978
  14. Coffee table $40  757-787-7969
  15. LF Queen size mattress/box springs 757-894-0309
  16. Metal brake for sale 757-442-2439
  17. Honda Accord 4dr. $2,500 757-414-3972
  18. 2 acres of land for sale 787-710-8270
  19. 2007 VW Passat not running $1,600 757-710-4630
  20. Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
  21. 2005 Buick SUV $600, acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, antique vanity 757-710-5238
  22. Lawn sweeper $50  757-709-9255