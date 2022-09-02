Pictured: Debbie Richards, left, and Carrie Evelyn, right, are pictured with co-chairman Barbara Murphy after winning the net division of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational was held Tuesday, Aug. 23 with 56 golfers coming as far north as Delaware, westward from Richmond and from North Carolina. Sponsored by the Ladies Golf Association (LGA) at the club, proceeds go to the Eastern Shore Coalition for Domestic Violence (ESCADV).

Barbara Murphy, a co-chairman of the event along with Peaches Dodge, thanked the staff of the ESY&CC, who held the awards ceremony in the clubhouse.

Dodge also thanked the local sponsors who donated prizes in support of the annual tournament, helping to raise more than $10,000 for ESCADV. There were signs honoring the sponsors at every tee box. Golfers played a practice round on Monday and were then invited to a reception at the club hosted by the ESCADV.

“This has become a popular tournament that fills up quickly with a waiting list,” said Dodge. “It’s become like a reunion for many of the golfers who come back year after year. This tournament has a special feeling of support and commitment to helping survivors of violence. It is an opportunity to have fun and support a good cause,” said Dodge.

Dodge added that proceeds from the tournament also support women’s golf on the Eastern Shore. “More and more women are playing golf across the country, and that is true here as well.”

Mary Beth Hunke, left, and Betty Takacs of the Viniterra Club in New Kent won low gross with a best ball score of 81 in the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club Ladies Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Mary Beth Hunke and Betty Takacs of the Viniterra Club in New Kent, won the low gross division with a best ball score of 81, followed by Diane Braver and Nancy Mawhinney with a 82, who won a tiebreaker over Debbie Boucher and Linda Forthe, who also shot an 82.

Carrie Evelyn and Debbie Richards, also of the Viniterra Club, won low net with a 56 while Chrystal Welch and Donna Lange were runners-up with a 58. Placing third in the net division were Linda Knight and Kary Nicholson, also registering a 58 but losing in a tiebreaker. Clair Barr and Pam Idoni placed fourth with a 60. beating out Carol Wink and Cindy Zgorski of the Great Hope Golf Course in Westover, Md., who shot a 61 and took fifth.

