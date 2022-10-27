  1. FREE kittens and 7 month old cat to a good home. Call 757-693-0720
  2. 2007 Saturn VUE AWD 3.5L V6 197,000 miles…everything works perfect except windshield wiper fluid motor broken $3,500  757-894-8342
  3. French heavy cavalry saber, circa 1850, $ 300.  757-787-7351
  4. Rental available December 1 in Parksley. Upstairs apartment (not handicap accessible). 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Furnished for $1400 a month with one month security deposit. Application and references required. Text 757-710-4233
  5. 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4-wheel drive with 180K miles. Transmission new two years ago. One year left on warranty. New transfer case a month ago. Four new tires in July. Engine not holding oil at present. Good parts car or fix the engine and have a good daily driver. $3,000 OBO 757-607-6138
  6. L/f late model cars or truck in running condition reasonably priced will consider non running cars must be complete you can text pics and price to 609-780-4960
  7. Wristwatch $225, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2000 Honda M/C $2,000 757-678-3520
  8. LF leaf blower gas or electric 757-787-2534
  9. I Phone for sale $75 757-607-6750
  10. Complete brand new bedroom suit $500 757-665-1411
  11. Need someone to assist woman to clean out her closets 757-665-5464
  12. Mountain bike for sale need chain work $150  757-678-3118
  13. LF a kitchen set free or reasonably priced 757-709-3678
  14. LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent pet friendly between $500-$1,000  757-678-3768
  15. LTB 2008 Nissan Pathfinder for parts 757-709-8480
  16. LF someone to work on a 2000 Ford ranger 410-422-8973
  17. 55 gal. steel and plastic drums, 500 gal. steel drum, 300 gal. plastic totes make offer 757-505-6863
  18. 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 mi. 804-436-7350