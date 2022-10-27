- FREE kittens and 7 month old cat to a good home. Call 757-693-0720
- 2007 Saturn VUE AWD 3.5L V6 197,000 miles…everything works perfect except windshield wiper fluid motor broken $3,500 757-894-8342
- French heavy cavalry saber, circa 1850, $ 300. 757-787-7351
- Rental available December 1 in Parksley. Upstairs apartment (not handicap accessible). 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Furnished for $1400 a month with one month security deposit. Application and references required. Text 757-710-4233
- 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4-wheel drive with 180K miles. Transmission new two years ago. One year left on warranty. New transfer case a month ago. Four new tires in July. Engine not holding oil at present. Good parts car or fix the engine and have a good daily driver. $3,000 OBO 757-607-6138
- L/f late model cars or truck in running condition reasonably priced will consider non running cars must be complete you can text pics and price to 609-780-4960
- Wristwatch $225, 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2000 Honda M/C $2,000 757-678-3520
- LF leaf blower gas or electric 757-787-2534
- I Phone for sale $75 757-607-6750
- Complete brand new bedroom suit $500 757-665-1411
- Need someone to assist woman to clean out her closets 757-665-5464
- Mountain bike for sale need chain work $150 757-678-3118
- LF a kitchen set free or reasonably priced 757-709-3678
- LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent pet friendly between $500-$1,000 757-678-3768
- LTB 2008 Nissan Pathfinder for parts 757-709-8480
- LF someone to work on a 2000 Ford ranger 410-422-8973
- 55 gal. steel and plastic drums, 500 gal. steel drum, 300 gal. plastic totes make offer 757-505-6863
- 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 mi. 804-436-7350
