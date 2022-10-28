Have you heard about the proposed Eastern Shore Rail Trail? Are you a service industry business owner interested in serving trail users? Do you want to start a new business to serve trail users? Participate in a community assessment for entrepreneurs online.

The assessment is a joint effort between the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission and Old Dominion University (ODU). The purpose of this survey is to understand existing business owners and new potential business owners' interests in serving users of the proposed Eastern Shore Rail Trail.

Existing business owners and potential entrepreneurs are encouraged to respond to the survey.

All answers are anonymous.

Students from ODU will compile responses into an assessment with guidance from Dr. Lindsay Usher, associate professor at ODU. This information will help the Tourism Commission better understand the potential connections between local business and the trail, as well as the needs of new entrepreneurs.

Want to take the survey? It’s available online in English and Spanish.

For questions about the survey, please contact Dr. Usher at lusher@odu.edu.