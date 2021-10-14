- Looking for a female turkey and some laying hen or bantams and looking for some doves 757-710-3192
- Looking to buy a dump trailer 410-430-7128
- Burn barrels for sale. Looking for 8-14.5 trailer tires and will pick up junk. 302-569-2201
- Old style oak crib in the box. It is of the type where you raise and lower one side. It is in like new shape and free to the first caller who wants to pick it up. 757-894-0896
- Binoculars 20×70 $100, Cannon AE1 camera w/accessories $300, 787-3311
- 1970 Ford LTD 61,000 + orig. miles garaged for 20 yrs $3,000, 1965 Datsun p/u street rod custom frame, custom trailer $3,500, 3 1960″s FE Ford blocks 757-350-1239
- LF 265/70-17R tires, has cotton wood 510-365-5495
- LF interior painter/carpenter 787-7542
- LF place to rent, LF 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado $3,900 302-519-1311
- Fridge $50 need gone by tomorrow serious callers only 410-913-7413
- John Deere 48″ mower for parts $100 442-4535
