  1. Looking for a female turkey and some laying hen or bantams and looking for some doves 757-710-3192
  2. Looking to buy a dump trailer  410-430-7128
  3. Burn barrels for sale. Looking for 8-14.5 trailer tires and will pick up junk. 302-569-2201
  4. Old style oak crib in the box. It is of the type where you raise and lower one side. It is in like new shape and free to the first caller who wants to pick it up. 757-894-0896
  5. Binoculars 20×70 $100, Cannon AE1 camera w/accessories $300,  787-3311
  6. 1970 Ford LTD 61,000 + orig. miles garaged for 20 yrs $3,000, 1965 Datsun p/u street rod custom frame, custom trailer $3,500, 3 1960″s FE Ford blocks 757-350-1239
  7. LF 265/70-17R tires, has cotton wood  510-365-5495
  8. LF interior painter/carpenter  787-7542
  9. LF place to rent, LF 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado $3,900  302-519-1311
  10. Fridge  $50   need gone by tomorrow serious callers only 410-913-7413
  11. John Deere 48″ mower for parts  $100  442-4535