According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on October 13, 2021 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle accident on Johnson Street in Onancock, Virginia. It was further reported that gunshots had been fired in the vicinity of this vehicle.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 23 year old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Police Department, Virginia State Police, Onley Police Department, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Tasley Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

